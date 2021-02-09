Hard lessons learned led George Cason through life

“They do a big service to people, bringing them meals. Some of those folks may only get that one meal every day,” he told me. “Food is something you gotta have, and not everyone has it. Growing up, people didn’t deliver food to people like they do now. You just had to find your own. So we grew a lot of our own and Mom canned everything in the world. You had to buy 100 pounds of pinto beans at a time, and cornmeal came in 50-pound bags and flour in 25-pound bags. We ate a lot of biscuits and we had cows for milk. It was hard.”

That, he said, was one reason he brought potatoes, apples and other goods from his farm to give away to customers at the lot.

“We worked hard. We lived through some hard times,” George told me years ago when the Virginia Film Festival screened a Doug Bari-made documentary of his family, "Growing Up Cason."

“We farmed what we could, mostly rocks. We all worked odd jobs and we sold Christmas trees downtown during the winter.”

The Casons were, even by Depression standards, poor.