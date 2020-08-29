Hackers may have accessed donor data from several local nonprofits

Hackers may have accessed the personal data of donors to several local organizations and nonprofits, including Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello, following an international data breach this past spring.

Blackbaud, one of the world’s largest institutional providers of fundraising management systems, informed its 35,000 clients last month that it had been the victim of a ransomware attack lasting intermittently from February until May, according to a news release from the company.

Though the attack eventually was offset, a copy of a subset of data was removed by the cybercriminal, leading Blackbaud to pay the criminal’s demand. According to Blackbaud, the information accessed did not include credit card information, bank account information or Social Security numbers.

Following Blackbaud’s announcement of the attack, several local nonprofits and a school sent emails to their donors informing them of the attack. In addition to Monticello and James Madison's Montpelier, as previously reported, those affected locally were Woodberry Forest School and McIntire Botanical Garden.

The University of Virginia uses limited Blackbaud-hosted data services, according to spokesman Brian Coy, and UVa has no reason to believe that its data was misused.