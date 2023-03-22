Local officials and policymakers are scheduled to speak at a gun safety forum on Thursday.

“Empowering Families: Keeping Our Community Safe from Gun Violence” will feature a panel that includes Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis, Democratic state Sen. Creigh Deeds, Albemarle County Public Schools coordinator of student safety Carl Murray, Charlottesville Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Kim Powell and B.U.C.K. Squad Executive Director Herb Dickerson.

The event is hosted by the Charlottesville Coalition for Gun Violence Prevention and the Walker Buford United Parent Teacher Organization. Panelists are scheduled to speak briefly with a Q&A session following, according to a statement from the organization.

Gun violence has been on the rise in Charlottesville area in recent months. It has now claimed 14 lives and injured at least 22 others since September, according to an ongoing Daily Progress tally.

Members of the community can attend the Thursday forum from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the auditorium of Buford Middle School at 1000 Cherry Ave. in Charlottesville.