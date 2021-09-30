Guardian angels: Tim Reynolds of the Dave Matthews Band and collaborator release single to benefit PHAR

“It really speaks to why I was compelled to do something to kind of reverse the energy of something that really was bad when the fascists came marching into Charlottesville. Like, what the hell was that?” he said.

Reynolds, who now lives in Sarasota, Fla., said Charlottesville will always have an important place in his heart. As for the title, “Guardian Angels,” Reynolds said it could mean many things to different people, but he thinks it describes the people of Charlottesville who have fought for equity and the removal of the statues perfectly.

“I had to come up with the title and this was before we had the video, or any idea … the statues would come down … this was in COVID when things were dark, dark,” he said. “I've always liked that idea of guardian angels. I don’t really believe in angels per se, but I also believe that we don't know everything, so I certainly can't disprove or display things beyond what we see. Physics describes the entire world, the most important world is invisible. There’s a lot going on that we can't see.”