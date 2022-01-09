Group that helps relocate refugees relocates to new headquarters

IRC signed a lease for the new office off Greenbrier Drive last spring but the decision to move was years in the making, Kuhr said. IRC has been in need of more space for its employees and to meet with the people it serves as well as more parking.

With the move, IRC went from about 5,500 square feet of space to 7500 square feet.

The Greenbrier space is not directly on a bus line, but Kuhr said she’s hoping to work with Charlottesville Area Transit to improve bus access to the office. Currently, the office is accessible via a Route 5 bus stop on the corner of Commonwealth and Greenbrier drives.

The new space will provide staff with a more professional setup, Kuhr said. They’ve also upgraded their technology in the move.

Kuhr said IRC staff also will be working in a more collaborative space, helping them to work together better.

They also have more meeting space as well as a larger classroom area that they can use to host community events, which they didn’t have in their old location.

This year, Kuhr said she’s excited to get settled into the new office and fill the open staff positions “to really get to a place where we’re providing high quality, comprehensive services to both our newer refugees who are coming in and the Afghans that are already here.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.