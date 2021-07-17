Greyhound passengers on the street as Charlottesville station sits on the market

It’s 11:30 a.m. and the sun beats down on the concrete like a sledgehammer on a tent peg.

Clustered at the side of the driveway of the closed Charlottesville Greyhound bus terminal are three ticketed passengers, standing with their luggage in sparse shade. Their bus is supposed to arrive at 11:55 a.m. and depart at 12:05 p.m. for Richmond. From there, they will transfer to a Virginia Beach-bound bus.

“This is ridiculous. There’s no place to sit but on the brick wall, and if you go over it, it’s a long way down and then when you hit, you’re gonna roll right onto the railroad tracks,” says Ernest, who is waiting with his travel partner, Sharon. The couple is making the return trip of a two-way fare, heading back to Virginia Beach after a few days seeing friends.

Darnellia, who goes by D, is not a travel companion of the others but is taking the same route to Virginia Beach to see friends and family. She knows Sharon from her time in Charlottesville and, as it turns out, some of Ernest’s family in Norfolk.

The trio asked that only their first names be used.