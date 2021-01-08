Greenwood Community Center now offering free indoor WiFi usage

The Greenwood Community Center is offering free indoor WiFi usage to residents.

According to a news release from Albemarle County, the indoor WiFi is restricted to one individual or family at a time to comply with current health recommendations and a reservation is required.

Indoor WiFi use reservations can be made for Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 to 10 a.m.; 10:30 a.m. to noon; 1 to 2:30 p.m.; and 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Reservations must be made at least 24 hours in advance by emailing jclark@albemarle.org or calling (434) 466-3389.

Unrestricted use of WiFi in the center's parking lot, baseball field and outdoor shelter "will continue and is encouraged," the release said.

— Staff reports