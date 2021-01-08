 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greenwood Community Center now offering free indoor WiFi usage
0 comments

Greenwood Community Center now offering free indoor WiFi usage

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Greenwood Community Center is offering free indoor WiFi usage to residents.

According to a news release from Albemarle County, the indoor WiFi is restricted to one individual or family at a time to comply with current health recommendations and a reservation is required.

Indoor WiFi use reservations can be made for Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 to 10 a.m.; 10:30 a.m. to noon; 1 to 2:30 p.m.; and 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Reservations must be made at least 24 hours in advance by emailing jclark@albemarle.org or calling (434) 466-3389.

Unrestricted use of WiFi in the center's parking lot, baseball field and outdoor shelter "will continue and is encouraged," the release said. 

— Staff reports

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert