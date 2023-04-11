The Greene County School Board plans to meet Wednesday.

According to the meeting agenda, Superintendent Andrea Whitmarsh is scheduled to give an update on the county’s budget for fiscal year 2024.

Meanwhile, the school board will recognize nominees for the Educator of the Year and Support Staff Member of the Year honors.

The open portion of the meeting is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. in the County Meeting Room of the Greene County School Board Office at 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville. A closed session will begin at 6:15 p.m.