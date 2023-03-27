The Greene County Board of Supervisors plans to meet on Tuesday.

Its meeting will begin with a Comprehensive Plan work session in tandem with the county’s planning commissioners.

After a closed session, the board is expected to hold a regular meeting.

Line items on the agenda include a quarterly update from the JAUNT regional transportation system and a presentation on the Pocosan Mountain tower site.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. in the meeting room at the Greene County Administration Building at 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville.

The meeting may also be attended virtually via Zoom using meeting ID 868 2830 3759 and passcode 004077.