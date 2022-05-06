Greene County official resigns, pleads guilty to federal charges

After pleading guilty to attempted witness tampering in federal court, the Greene County Commissioner of Revenue has resigned, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.

Larry Snow, 73, pleaded guilty to the felony charge of attempting to dissuade a confidential informant from cooperating in a federal investigation of both himself and his son, according to the U.S. Attorney's statement.

His son, Bryant Snow, 33, pleaded guilty to a related charge of heroin distribution, according to the release.

“The former Commissioner of Revenue for Greene County, an elected official of over 30 years, broadcast information throughout his community about a witness having assisted law enforcement authorities, all in retaliation against that witness,” U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh said. “The Department of Justice will hold accountable those who seek to harass, intimidate, or retaliate against any federal witnesses, and I am grateful for the result that was achieved today through our investigation.”

The pair was indicted in November 2019 on federal conspiracy and identity theft charges.

Snow has been Greene County’s commissioner of revenue since 1987 and was re-elected in 2019. As part of the plea agreement, Snow agreed not to run for elected office during any sentence or period of court supervision, according to the release.

In November 2017, Snow’s son was charged with state drug charges after law enforcement used a confidential informant who purchased methamphetamine and heroin from Bryant Snow, according to the release.

Bryant Snow eventually pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

While in jail, Bryant Snow received the evidence against him in the case, including information about the informant.

“Bryant Snow made numerous calls from jail to his father, Larry Snow, where they discussed their animosity towards confidential informants generally and Person A specifically,” officials said in the release. “For example, Larry Snow stated to Bryant in one call that ‘[Person A]’s gonna get his, I promise you that.’”

A 2020 federal indictment alleged that Larry Snow used his access as an elected official to a Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles system to obtain the names and other identification of Person A and then sent that information to his son, according to the Greene County Record.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia notified Larry and Bryant Snow that they were targets of federal investigation in May 2019, according to the release. After that, Larry Snow was accused of creating 12,000 leaflets that were mailed to Greene County residents about Person A.

The Snows are scheduled for sentencing later this summer. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles worked together to investigate the case, according to the release.