Two Greene County men have been arrested for breaking into a Ruckersville tobacco shop and stealing lottery tickets from within.

Brian Anthony Harlow, 39, of Ruckersville and Todd Keith Wells, 55, of Stanardsville have been charged with conspiracy, breaking and entering and stealing lottery tickets – all felonies – according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

“In the early morning of February 1, 2023, Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Tobacco Shop located in Ruckersville for a break in,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement released Friday. “Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that several VA lottery tickets had been stolen.”

The sheriff’s office did not say how many tickets were stolen or those tickets' value.

In the course of its investigation, the sheriff’s office determined that two individuals were responsible for the break-in.

Harlow was arrested and charged on Wednesday. Wells was arrested and charged on Friday.

Both men are being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange.

The investigation into the theft is still ongoing, according to the Greene sheriff's office. Anyone with any information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Kaitlyn Schmitt with the sheriff's office at (434) 985-8682 ext. 215.

If you think you have a gambling problem, call or text the Virginia Problem Gambling Helpline at (888) 532-3500.