The Greene County Board of Supervisors plans to meet on Tuesday.

According to a preliminary agenda, the meeting will include a public hearing to consider leasing public property to the Rapidan Service Authority as well as a presentation on Greene County’s Secondary Six Year Plan draft for fiscal years 2024 through 2029. The plan outlines planned spending for transportation and infrastructure improvement projects.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the Meeting Room of the Greene County Administration Building at 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville. It can also be attended and viewed online.