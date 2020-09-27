Greene backyard chicken raisers say safety precedes fun

“[Chickens] are very much like a dog, actually. They have their own personalities,” she said. “They greet us when we drive up into the driveway, run up to the door and greet us. They get all kinds of favorite treats. They’re just like having a pet in the house.”

While Hensley has not devoted time to training her chickens to do tricks, they do come when they are called.

“They do free range; we have neighbors all around us and they go in their yards and eat the grubs and worms from the yard and it doesn’t seem to bother [the neighbors],” she said. “Whenever they do become a nuisance, the neighbors will let us know and we call them back. I have a special call that I do in the neighborhood and they come running because they know they’re getting treats.”

v v v

Chicken ownership is not without its ups and downs. One summer, Hensley said they were trying to hatch their own chicks in incubators when several strong storms passed through the area.

“We had nasty storms come through and the electricity went out,” she said. “I was throwing towels and blankets and stuff over the incubator to try and keep the heat in to save the eggs … we lost pretty much all of them.”