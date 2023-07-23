Oak trees are some of the most important trees in the state of Virginia, providing shade, oxygen and greenery to parks and cities alike. They’re also host to thousands of beneficial animals, insects and, in McIntire park Thursday morning, high school students.

The students are part of the Green Team, a summer program to train teenagers about the value of trees and nature in the city. The program is in its second year and part of the efforts of Releaf Cville to plant new trees, preserve existing trees and educate young people about trees.

“This is a little bit about how trees are cared for,” Peggy Van Yahres, chair of the 2-year-old nonprofit organization and former chair of the Charlotteville Tree Commission, told the Daily Progress Thursday morning under the canopy of a massive maple. “All these kids are interested in their environment. It seemed like all of them really like the outdoors, they knew about climate change and they wanted to learn about trees.”

In recent programming, students from the Green Team learned about identifying trees, invasive plants, climate change and the benefits of trees. The cohort of high school students plans to canvas in the Rose Hill neighborhood and plant trees there in October.

Rose Hill is one of the hottest neighborhoods in Charlottesville, called a “heat island” because of its low canopy coverage.

The percentage of Charlottesville covered by trees has declined from 50% in 2004 to 38% percent today, something ReLeaf and the Green Team aim to address. The organization focuses in particular on private property, on which the city’s Tree Commission can’t plant new trees.

During Thursday’s session, students learned about preserving and maintaining trees from arborists at Van Yahres Tree Company. Arborists first demonstrated to the program’s 10 students how to properly cut a sick branch while inflicting minimal harm to the tree.

“We don’t just go up there and lob off anything,” said Jake Van Yahres, Peggy’s son and co-owner of Van Yahres Tree Company, as his colleague cut down a rotted branch from 20 feet up, which fell to the ground with a crack. Every cut is made with method and precision, part of the reason why arborists were first called “tree surgeons,” he said.

Cuts need to be made cleanly and on a slant in order to protect the newly exposed wood from rot, rain and harmful insects.

“Trees in a lot of ways are similar to people, but they’re also different in a lot of ways,” Jake Van Yahres said. When people get cuts, new cells are produced to heal the wound. When trees are cut, the tree is not healing but sealing: Its bark grows to cover the area, which arborists can facilitate with precise work.

After the demonstration, the Green Team’s students strapped into harnesses and belayed to the bottom branches of a 150-year old oak tree to get a sense of the work of arborists.

It’s one of the many goals of ReLeaf and the summer program, which lasts two weeks and is in its second cohort of students: to introduce kids to the many jobs in the green industry.

And along with being essential to the preservation of trees, being an arborist is about the closest thing you can get to being a professional athlete for tree climbing, Jake Van Yahres said.

“Tree climbing is the fun part, that’s what gets you into the tree so you can then learn a lot more about the tree,” Jake Van Yahres said. He noted his favorite tree is the Earlysville Oak, a 400-year-old white oak by the Charlottesville airport that is the second-largest of its kind in the commonwealth. The Van Yahres operation has been working to preserve the tree for decades. The airport requires visitors to fill out a form before visiting the tree and contact public safety officers when arriving and leaving the site.

Watching the students swing from the tree on Thursday was Charlottesville Mayor Lloyd Snook, who later spoke to the students about business, service and the Chamber of Commerce citizenship award.

Organizations such as ReLeaf are important as nongovernmental actors helping to restore the city’s declining tree canopy, Snook told The Daily Progress. Part of the reason for that decline is a lack of a strong tree ordinance that would require replacement of every tree taken down.

That may be addressed in the upcoming zoning rewrite, Snook said. In the meantime, it is organizations such as ReLeaf that advocate to elevate tree planting and replacement as priorities for the planning commission, especially among competing voices for development and solar power.

“We’ve got a voice for the solar power people, we’ve got a voice for the developers, we’ve got voices for all these other interests,” Snook told The Daily Progress, and then tapped into his inner Dr. Seuss: “It’s important that someone speaks for the trees.”