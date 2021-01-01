Grant will help promote local tourism in connection with Montpelier Hunt Races

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This VTC Recovery grant will support the Steeplechase Foundation in new partnerships throughout the industry in our community to create a long weekend celebration. The Race Week Festival will showcase what makes Orange County an ideal road trip destination in Central Virginia and to encourage our visitors to stay some extra days to explore all that Orange County has to offer.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the tourism and hospitality industries in Virginia. As the commonwealth slowly reopens for business, VTC offered these grant funds as a first step to re-entry into the marketplace to spur economic activity and future travel across the state.

The Montpelier Hunt Races are the largest single-day event in Orange County and draw upwards of 18,000 visitors. Steeplechase horse races on the lawn of James Madison’s Montpelier are the main draw, complimented by tailgating, shopping, stick horse races, a hat contest and tours of the historic site. People come from all around Virginia and more than a dozen states to attend.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the Montpelier Steeplechase and Equestrian Foundation to cancel this year’s event for only the second time in its 86-year history. Since 1934, the only other time the races were canceled was in 1943, during World War II.