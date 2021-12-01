Grand Illumination returns to the Downtown Mall

Still, Rakes kept trying. He was committed to the idea and wanted to hear local media and event announcers refer to the tree as Oatmeal.

“I realize Oatmeal is not a good name,” he said.

This time around, he started planning once the city started talking about Grand Illumination. The city put a call out for nominations and then chose five names.

Rakes said in an interview that he felt this was the year for Oatmeal.

After the votes were counted, he was proved right. Oatmeal received 35.8% of the 3,359 votes. Other finalists were Chicken Tree, which ranked second, Treeyoncé Noels, Timotree Chalamet, Snoop Logg, Spruce Almighty, Sprucella Cville, and Fir Elton John.

When he heard the news on the radio, he said he thought, “mission accomplished.”

“I was so pumped and going down the road screaming,” he said.

Rakes, who said he tends to go overboard on contests, “went crazy with the voting.” He told people at work and over Thanksgiving dinner about his Oatmeal push.

“We had votes coming from anywhere,” he said.