Work begins on potential alternative to water intake site

In January, the tribe made formal commitments to the authority if it ultimately decides to move the water project away from the Point of Fork area. Part of the agreement includes the Monacans reviewing the testing plans.

Curtis said the work plan development will take about two weeks, and then another 30 day for review by the tribe and they also plan to have it reviewed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

He said the authority is starting to ask for land owner’s permission for the survey.

“The initial tests that we need the permission for, primarily, are shovel tests, so that’s … three, four folks out in the field with shovels digging a small pit, recording what they find if anything, and then covering it back up, and they do those I believe every 50 feet or so,” Curtis said.

More extensive work will need to be done closer to the river.