Woolley withdraws from interim city manager appointment

Marc Woolley has withdrawn from his appointment as Charlottesville’s Interim City Manager just one day prior to his planned start date. City Council is currently in a closed session to discuss his withdrawal and for discussion, consideration and/or interviews of other candidates.

City spokesman Joe Rice said he does not know whether the city will make a statement at this time. Councilor Heather Hill confirmed Woolley’s withdrawal with The Daily Progress and said more information would be available after the meeting.

When Woolley was appointed earlier this month, he responded to questions about his track record. In April 2017, Woolley was appointed chief operating officer for Salt Lake City, Utah’s Redevelopment Agency, but then-Mayor Jackie Biskupski withdrew the appointment three days later after the Salt Lake Tribune reported on Woolley’s departure from two jobs and being named in multiple lawsuits. Wooley defended his work history and said the lawsuits were dismissed.