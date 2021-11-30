 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woolley withdraws from interim city manager appointment
0 comments
top story breaking

Woolley withdraws from interim city manager appointment

Marc Woolley

Marc Woolley has withdrawn from his appointment as Charlottesville's interim city manager.

 Courtesy City of Charlottesville

Marc Woolley has withdrawn from his appointment as Charlottesville’s Interim City Manager just one day prior to his planned start date. City Council is currently in a closed session to discuss his withdrawal and for discussion, consideration and/or interviews of other candidates. 

City spokesman Joe Rice said he does not know whether the city will make a statement at this time. Councilor Heather Hill confirmed Woolley’s withdrawal with The Daily Progress and said more information would be available after the meeting. 

When Woolley was appointed earlier this month, he responded to questions about his track record. In April 2017, Woolley was appointed chief operating officer for Salt Lake City, Utah’s Redevelopment Agency, but then-Mayor Jackie Biskupski withdrew the appointment three days later after the Salt Lake Tribune reported on Woolley’s departure from two jobs and being named in multiple lawsuits. Wooley defended his work history and said the lawsuits were dismissed. 

Mayor Nikuyah Walker said Woolley had been a finalist for a deputy city manager position. After the departure of former City Manager Chip Boyles, City Council discussed Woolley as a candidate for the interim city manager position. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Barbados says goodbye to monarchy, hello to national hero Rihanna

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert