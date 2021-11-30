Woolley withdraws from interim city manager appointment, citing personal reasons

Walker said Woolley first notified her of his withdrawal "verbally" Sunday Nov. 21, citing “personal reasons.” She said the city had tried to get a public notice out prior to the Thanksgiving holiday but was unable to.

“We apologize to the community for that confusion,” Walker said during the meeting “We did want to give more time than the notification that happened today. And so we have known for a little over a week now; this was the first opportunity for us to get together to explore other options and kind of just brainstorm where we are and where we're headed.”

Councilor Heather Hill said the city is considering going into a contract with a firm for interim services. “We're going to be working through [city] staff on what the best and most efficient process would be for that. We've made no decisions on that matter,” she said. Hill said she expects more information will be available to the public within the next two weeks.

The interim city manager will be responsible for putting together the budget for fiscal year 2023 and working on the completion of the city’s Comprehensive Plan. Until the interim city manager position is filled, deputy city managers Ashley Marshall and Sam Sanders will perform the duties of the city manager.