With rise of delta variant, city meetings likely to remain virtual

Pelliccia said positive cases are trending upwards with similar numbers to the fall and winter, prior to widespread vaccination.

“[There’s] 16 new cases on a seven-day average ... So we're seeing a lot more [cases] … much of that is the delta variant, which we know to be pretty virulent,” she said.

BRHD reported 30 new cases Sunday and 27 new cases Monday. For most of June and early July, BRHD was only reporting a handful of new cases per day. Some days, there were no new cases.

Pelliccia said some of these cases were in children too young to be vaccinated.

"There's positive kid cases, which we weren't seeing as much [before]," Pelliccia said. "I think that's got people really taking note and convincing them to get vaccinated."

Pelliccia said 20% of last week's cases were "breakthrough" cases, which means the patient was fully vaccinated when they contracted the virus.

The health district is holding a town hall update on COVID-19 at 1 p.m. Thursday on Zoom and the city’s Boxcast channel. Boyles said the BRHD's director, Dr. Denise Bonds, will give a presentation during the Aug. 16 City Council meeting on the rise in cases.