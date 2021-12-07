With no city manager and HR director, collective bargaining for city employees stalls

Councilor Heather Hill said collective bargaining is something the city needs to be exploring and determining what resources are needed to do that exploration.

Mayor Nikuyah Walker said she was supportive and would want to be less restrictive in terms of which employees could benefit from collective bargaining.

"If we’re going to allow it, we should know what it means," she said. "Who wants us to consider this? We should have those discussions."

Walker added that the human resources department is important for addressing employees’ compensation issues and other challenges.

“I think if we were doing those things better in the first place, as I’ve said before, that we would have less need for things like this,” Walker said. “So a HR director doing a lot of the work that we need to change that department is going to be vital for this step to succeed.”

To force a vote, a union representing a group of employees needs the support of a majority — more than 50% — in the bargaining unit. At that point, the governing body has 120 days to vote on a resolution.