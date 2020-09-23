With COVID cramping campaigning, Warner running on his record

For example, Warner said many of his Republican colleagues have declined to attempt to fix the Affordable Care Act, citing the desire to have the legislation outright repealed instead.

“If you can make something bipartisan, it doesn’t make it a better bill, per se, but 99% of the legislation that passes contains something that needs to be fixed, and if you have bipartisanship, when you find the problem, then both sides are invested in fixing it,” he said.

Warner, who is facing Republican Daniel Gade, an American University professor and disability and veteran rights activist, has come under scrutiny by his opponent for being a career politician. Warner served as Virginia’s governor from 2002-2006 before first winning the Senate seat in 2008.

Though he has been a politician the better part of the last two decades, Warner said he spent the first half of his adult life as a businessman. He said he has sought to bring that experience to the Senate table and offer legislation that addresses financial issues.

However, Warner said he does recognize he has spent much of his life as a public servant, something he does not view as a bad thing.