Willow Glen developer now wants to build 308 apartments instead of townhouses, single-family homes

In July 2019, the owner came before the county Board of Supervisors to ask for a reduction in cash proffers that were approved with the initial rezoning, but that was deferred to allow the applicant to revise the proffers.

Steve Edwards, with Edwards designStudio, said the new proposal also includes eliminating a road that would have connected phases one and two.

“This would allow us to reduce certain environmental impacts to the streams that are on the property, eliminate potential cut-through traffic through the neighborhood when we have adequate circulation routes very nearby and adjacent to the property that could serve the community as they’ve been doing and it preserves the natural landscape and expands our open space from what we had originally proposed to what we are doing today with this proposed plan,” he said.

The proposal includes 46 apartment units that would be affordable for 10 years for those making less than 80% of area median income, said Lori Schweller, an attorney representing the developer.