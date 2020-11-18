Water-damaged items salvaged from Confederate statue time capsule

Albemarle, UVa Library and the university’s Nau Center for Civil War History are planning to hold a public virtual reveal of the items in January.

Most of the items assumed to be in the time capsule were published in a 1909 issue of The Daily Progress, but Molly Schwartzburg, curator of Special Collections, said there were some surprise items, and they haven’t undertaken all of the research to figure out what matches.

“The flag was not included on the list, and ... there were a couple of marbles, so we were excited to discover that a couple special extra things were apparently tossed in at the last minute,” she said.

Schwartzburg said the university has copies of nearly all of the texts that were known to be in the box.

“When we are actually back on Grounds, and when I start prepping for this presentation that we'll do in January … what's going to be really fun is comparing those images that we took with the artifacts in the collection and matching up the books that we have with the fragments we can see in those images,” she said.