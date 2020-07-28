A 49-year lease agreement between the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority and the University of Virginia that will allow the authority to expand a treatment plant was authorized by the RWSA board on Tuesday.
The authority board authorized the lease for the Observatory Water Treatment Plant, a license for a finished water pumping station on Alderman Road and easements for pipes near the treatment plant.
“We had to develop, we did develop, a master plan for the observatory site, when we started this process, to show UVa what facilities we would have up there at the plant site when we expand to 20 million gallons per day from 10 million gallons per day by around 2070,” said Bill Mawyer, executive director of RWSA.
The new ground lease for the approximately 6.9 acres will last 49 years, and can be renewed for an additional 50 years, unless either party gives notice not to renew. If UVa decides not to renew, then the authority has until 2079 to site and build a new water treatment plant.
“We talked at length about the term of the lease,” Mawyer said. “We wanted 100 years, the university wanted 49 years.”
The original lease was granted to Charlottesville in 1922 for a 99 year term and the water treatment plant portion of the lease was transferred to RWSA in 1973.
The cost for the lease is $100,000 for the first year and $175,000 for the second year. Future annual increases will be based on the consumer price index but Mawyer said it will be adjusted administratively every tenth year.
The authority is currently working on renovations at the Observatory Water Treatment Plant, which will allow the plant to increase treatment from a maximum of 7.7 million gallons per day to 10 million gallons per day.
Last month, RWSA staff presented the findings of a study of the area’s urban water demand and supply out to 2070, which predicts that the area’s water supply will equal demand in approximately 2060.
