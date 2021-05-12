WATCH NOW: Proposed streetscape design for Fontaine Avenue unveiled

Ken Ornelas, a local business owner, asked how the widening of the road would affect the property of businesses on Fontaine Avenue.

“I’ve been told that I’m losing a parking spot … we don’t have much of an issue with that but how’s it going to impact our signage? How is redoing signage for these businesses in the area going to work?” Ornelas asked.

Kling said the project managers will work with business owners if the project encroaches on their property, but he isn’t concerned about a lot of signage or business properties being affected.

“If the design is proposed to impact any signage, we’ll work with the property owner to relocate those to a spot that’s mutually agreed upon,” he said. “Based off of what my understanding is, there’s the only one area [of businesses] that we see now potentially being impacted.”

Kling addressed concerns about how construction will impact traffic.

“We are hopeful to have traffic moving through the corridor, one lane in each direction for the majority of construction,” he said. “There’s no easy way to construct this project without having impacts, but there will be no detour. We will keep the road open, and we will have access to businesses and residences throughout the project.”