WATCH NOW: Northam speaks at Green Business Alliance launch

“They all have to take significant action to reach their goals and they're committed to annual membership by our team and we'll keep them on track and provide solutions for them along the way,” Kruse said.

All of the businesses in the alliance are considered small or mid-sized. Kruse said 99.5% of Virginia businesses have fewer than 500 employees. GBA members collectively employ more than 2,300 employees.

“The launch of the GBA demonstrates that small and medium-size businesses can embrace climate leadership and take action in support of local, state and national goals,” Kruse said.

“Virginia-based businesses are an essential part of our economy and our communities, and they will also be essential partners in reaching our climate goals. We need all hands on deck, and it is an honor to highlight these successful home-grown businesses who are working to ensure a sustainable future for all Virginians,” Northam said. “It really takes a village to get this done. And for all of you to be part of that village, I say thank you.”

Northam said that while he did not come to speak about politics, he wanted to encourage people to vote for candidates willing to make progress when it comes to climate change.