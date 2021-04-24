WATCH NOW: North Garden fire company asks county for paid staff

“We're not a transport agency — we don't have an ambulance here,” Stephens said. “So we first respond to incidents and start those basic life support measures. Just this week, we had an incident in which those basic life support measures were able to sustain life until we got an [advanced life support] provider there that can administer the appropriate drugs that ended up, I feel confident, saving the individual's life.”

North Garden is assigned to cover 110.5 square miles in southwestern Albemarle. The station, which opened in 1970, has been all volunteer for 50 years. Stephens said membership of the fire company has been very receptive to the idea and community members are supportive.

“Whether you live in a setting like we live in or you live in a more urban setting, we all pay the same tax rate and we expect certain levels of services,” Stephens said. “This is an opportunity where the citizens of [a certain] area are getting more service than the same citizens in another area of the county are getting. But most importantly, it's going to give a transport unit and a higher level of medical care to our citizens a greater percentage of the time.”

North Garden is just the most recent volunteer station in the county to request paid staff.