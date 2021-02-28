Watch Now: New City Council candidate says now is the time to get involved

“When projects are introduced, we need to make sure there’s enough funding to support them so we’re not getting people excited and fired up only to wind up with nothing going on. That doesn’t build confidence and it doesn’t build support,” she said.

Washington said she supports equitable education efforts, environmental sustainability and focusing on criminal justice reform at the local level.

“I want the council to provide support for the Police Civilian Review Board, making sure they have what they need to hold law enforcement accountable,” she said, adding that the board provides citizens a way to pass on concerns about police actions without calling the police.

“I think that would help law enforcement do its job better by having this board doing its job because they would know what is expected,” Washington said. “It’s also comforting for the community to know they have somewhere to go with their issues about law enforcement where there are civilians who are listening.”

Washington said the city’s issues are reasons to get involved.