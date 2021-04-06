Watch Now: McKeel announces bid for third term on Board of Supervisors

Diantha McKeel will seek a third term on the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors this year.

On Tuesday, McKeel, a Democrat who represents the Jack Jouett District, formally announced her candidacy for the November election.

McKeel said she enjoys serving community members in her district and across Albemarle.

“I like problem solving, and I like networking and getting people together — and I think that's a big part of this job,” she said.

McKeel, a now-retired clinical research coordinator, was first elected in 2013 as an independent, and had previously served on the county School Board for four terms.

A 40-year resident of the Jack Jouett district, McKeel said the area had been a bedroom community around the city, but has now grown into an urbanized area.

“That change has brought a lot of diversity, which is wonderful, and brought traffic challenges, [which is] not so great,” she said.

If reelected, McKeel said she would focus on connectivity, resilience and infrastructure.

On connectivity, McKeel said she would emphasize the expansion of broadband, emergency communications, transit and multimodal transportation access options.