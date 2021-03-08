Watch Now: McAuliffe unveils health care priorities during local campaign stop

Edwards and the Rev. Dr. Lehman D. Bates said there are many Black people in the community who want to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think it needs to be understood that vaccine hesitancy is not a race issue, because I've had a lot of conversation on both sides. Especially generationally, it seems like our older generations are more hesitant than our younger,” Bates said.

McAuliffe said he was at the center for his announcement because education and health care are related.

“That is the future, and either Virginia jumps on this and becomes a leader, or we're going to fall behind because of the devastation of COVID,” he said. “This is a real inflection point for states all over America, and those states that jump up and lead with big, bold ideas are the states that are going to be able to be ready for the next 30, 40 years.”

The YMCA Early Learning Center had about 90 children attending before the pandemic, and they’ve been increasing their numbers since reopening in June up to about 50 children, said Missy Corbin, COO of the Piedmont Family YMCA.

“Nine out of 10 children here are on some scholarship or subsidy assistance, whether that’s through the Department of Social Services or our community partner the United Way,” she said.