WATCH NOW: Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center director expounds on interest in acquiring city statue

Searls was on the Zoom call to discuss the potential of relocating the statue to the Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center.

“I got this call on Saturday, and [was told] ‘in 30 minutes here, you can make your case for it to come to the museum.’ And so I made my case, but if you've seen that emergency meeting, I sort of was laughing a little bit at myself,” Searls said.

The council decided to wait rather than make an immediate decision on the final disposition of the statue, but councilors were supportive of the idea of it being brought to the center. After it was removed, the statue was transported to a lot in Darden Towe Park, where it sits today.

“I really hope we get to keep it here,” Searls said.

A long process

The Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center has had its eye on the statue as early as the first protests to remove it in the early 2000s.