WATCH NOW: Dozens protest Albemarle's proposed ban on firearms on county-owned property

Notice has to be posted at all entrances of buildings and parks and recreation and community center facilities, and Farley said staff was recommending expressly including that notice provision in the ordinance.

“So if the sign is not there, it’s not enforceable there,” she said.

Violation of the proposed ordinance, if adopted, would be a Class 1 misdemeanor, which carries a sentence of up to a year in jail and/or a fine as high as $2,500.

The rally attendees had moved out to the area designated for “expressive activity” along the street, but later moved back under the shade.

Harvey, who said he was going to run again for the board in 2023, said the ordinance was “attacking people like me” — those who have a concealed handgun permit. He said he would still not be in favor of an ordinance that just allowed concealed permit holders to still carry.