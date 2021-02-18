Watch Now: Councilors want one more shot at salvaging West Main Streetscape project

Under the current funding scenario for the capital projects, the city could max out its credit limit as early as 2028 even if council implements the 10-cent tax rate increase.

“I just don't know how we're rating West Main Street, and still thinking that is a must, and that it must continue at this time when we're talking about things like housing and schools,” Walker said.

Councilor Sena Magill, who would have been the deciding vote if one had been taken, said she was interested in hearing more about different funding sources for the project and how the council’s decisions would affect the other pieces of the West Main puzzle.

“I know we need to get a lot of work done on West Main Street,” she said. “It’s been deferred and deferred and deferred. But I don't know if we need to be investing this much into it, especially over other things that I find a higher priority.”

Hill said she wants to get the first two phases done. The third phase is set to be fully funded by the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Smart Scale process.

“I understand that some people are referring to it as a 'streetscape,'” Hill said. “I just think it's so much more than that in the amount of engagement and also just the investment that's happened.”