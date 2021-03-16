WATCH NOW: City Council will keep tax rate flat, will not cut police budget

Nancy Carpenter, a member of the Police Civilian Review Board, said that the board still wants to see a programmatic budget of police spending, and that the General Assembly has given civilian review boards the ability to ask for and review police budgets.

“Next year … I’m hoping that in our new CRB ordinance that we’ll have the ability to use that enabling legislation so that the CRB can provide the community a clearer understanding of [the police budget],” Carpenter said.

A number of community members called in to the virtual meeting to express their support for giving more fund to the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad.

“I’d like to again implore you to reflect on the value that the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad provides to the city of Charlottesville and its residents, and further, to evaluate whether the city could afford to lose the services that we provide,” said Virginia Leavell, chief of CARS. “We truly want to serve, but we need your help to do that.”

Fire Chief Hezedean Smith said that the fire department would not be reducing funding to CARS.