WATCH NOW: City Council will keep tax rate flat, will not cut police budget

Charlottesville's real estate and other tax rates will not increase for Fiscal Year 2022, but City Manager Chip Boyles said at Monday's City Council meeting that he doubts the rates will stay flat for Fiscal '23. The proposed real estate tax for Fiscal Year 2022 will stay the same at 95 cents per $100 of assessed value.
“Next year we may have to consider a tax rate increase to cover all of the things that will come up in our conversations annually,” Mayor Nikuyah Walker said.
“There’s no way around the need for revenue increases,” said councilor Michael Payne.
Council also had their first public hearing for the FY 22 budget Monday night. The total proposed budget is $190,689,839, which is a .26% decrease from 2021.
Schools are the largest portion of expenditures in the proposed budget at 33.6%, followed by public safety at 24%.
Boyles said that the major that affordable housing, investment in employees, maintaining organizational efficiencies and effectiveness, preserving and enhancing quality services, strong support for city schools and council priorities were the main themes staff considered when preparing the budget. Over 74% of the city budget comes from local taxes.
“While we expect $10 million in American Recovery Funds to be coming our way, we do not have the final amount, and we do not have the restrictions on these funds in detail,” Boyles said. “Staff recommends that at the time that these are known, council and staff work together to amend the FY 22 budget accounting for expenditures of these funds.”
The proposed police budget is about $900,000 more than last fiscal year. According to Krisy Hammill, a senior budget and management analyst with the city, the increase comes from a pay increase enacted in fiscal year 2020 that is now reflected in departments’ budgets.
Ang Conn, a community organizer with Defund Charlottesville Police Department, said she was disappointed that the council did not take into consideration any of the group’s recommendations.
“We have to really start thinking about what safe and thriving communities look like, and that doesn’t involve a police presence. It involves the impacted community members and fully funded resources,” Conn said.
Conn suggested that a decrease in the police budget could help fund community agencies that have lost funding.
Walker said that she envisions a future in Charlottesville where communities engage in prevention measures as opposed to strong police presence but, “we are unfortunately just not there yet."
She added that she and Police Chief RaShall Brackney have been having “difficult conversations” about the nature of policing in the city and that the police budget could only be decreased if officers were fired.
“At this point it hasn’t been shown that there is less of a need for [the number of police officers], and I hope we get there,” she said.
Nancy Carpenter, a member of the Police Civilian Review Board, said that the board still wants to see a programmatic budget of police spending, and that the General Assembly has given civilian review boards the ability to ask for and review police budgets.
“Next year … I’m hoping that in our new CRB ordinance that we’ll have the ability to use that enabling legislation so that the CRB can provide the community a clearer understanding of [the police budget],” Carpenter said.
A number of community members called in to the virtual meeting to express their support for giving more fund to the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad.
“I’d like to again implore you to reflect on the value that the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad provides to the city of Charlottesville and its residents, and further, to evaluate whether the city could afford to lose the services that we provide,” said Virginia Leavell, chief of CARS. “We truly want to serve, but we need your help to do that.”
Fire Chief Hezedean Smith said that the fire department would not be reducing funding to CARS.
“While there is a suggestion that we are not funding based on the needs of CARS … the amount of $450,000 is an appropriate proportionate share,” Smith said. “I am not reducing any funding to CARS. All we are doing is flat, giving what was given last time to CARS.”
Several community members voiced frustration that cuts had been made to programs aimed at supporting marginalized residents, especially the Legal Aid Justice Center (LAJC) and the Public Housing Association of Residents (PHAR).
Shelby Marie Edwards, executive director of PHAR, asked the council to consider restoring the nonprofit’s funding, particularly to support its internship program.
“I think it is alarming at best that PHAR is projected to have a 162% decrease in funding … for a nonprofit whose mission is to educate and empower low-income residents, most of whom are Black,” said Edwards, who added that PHAR’s programs fit with the council’s goal to increase access affordable housing.
Angela Ciolfi asked council to restore the cuts made to LAJC’s budget and PHAR’s budget.
“LAJC’s legal services should be considered essential, not merely important … we are first responders when it comes to economic disasters, quite literally keeping people housed, fed, paid, and healthy,” said Ciolfi.
She asked the council to consider funding LAJC’s race equity proposal, adding that equity is not just about providing services, but “partnering with those communities to change the systems that produced the harm in the first place.”
“Fund the things that make this city fair and equitable for everyone,” Tanesha Hudson urged the council.
The budget is set to be approved on April 13. The second public hearing on the budget will be held April 5 at 6:30pm. There will be an opportunity for public feedback at the April 5 hearing. There will also be a community budget forum hosted on Zoom on March 17 at 6 p.m.