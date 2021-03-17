WATCH NOW: City Council responds to concerns about police budget, discusses hiring eviction attorneys

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Later in the forum, community members asked the council to consider hiring attorneys to represent tenants in eviction trials.

“The city should commit to providing an attorney to every single tenant in eviction proceedings,” said Mary Bower, chairwoman of the Charlottesville Human Rights Commission. “This is a matter of equity and a matter of racial justice … There is plenty of data, both nationally and locally, that shows that an attorney results in far better outcomes for tenants.”

Bower said there is a racial disparity when it comes to evictions and that Black tenants are evicted at a higher rate than are white tenants.

“The most affordable housing is the housing you’re in right now,” said Nancy Carpenter. “Anything that the city can do to support that, which includes eviction defense, providing funding for perhaps one of our nonprofits … could possibly help assist families and individuals to stay housed while they work through whatever issues are causing unstable housing.”

City Manager Chip Boyles said there is no plan for hiring eviction attorneys yet.

“I would recommend that we should partner … with one of our nonprofit partners and provide funding for someone who is already providing these legal services,” he said.