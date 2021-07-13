WATCH NOW: City begins removing bases of Lee, Jackson statues

“The one we did yesterday I think was 21 pieces. Took us a full day to do, which I think was quick,” he said.

Rousseau said part of the reason the workers have to be so careful is because the city will be storing the stone pieces of the base alongside the statues themselves until a decision is made about what will be done with the statues.

“The reason why Quarra Stone has been hired is because we're stone specialists. If there is damage in the stone, we're able to repair it,” he said.

Rousseau said he has tried to remain detached from the national news coverage about the statues, but he is still excited about being part of this historic event.

“Everybody's pretty proud. The company is very proud to do this … it's a great privilege,” he said. “We get bad recognition, as well, so we take the good when you have the good and try to forget about the bad things.”

The stone base of the Lewis-Clark-Sacagawea statue will not be removed this week. According to the city release, the exact schedule of its removal remains to be determined. The statue was moved to the Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center at Darden Towe Park on land co-owned by the city with Albemarle County.

