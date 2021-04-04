Watch Now: Charlottesville's proposed CIP more than double that of 2017

Because of the pandemic, the Piedmont Housing Alliance is about a year behind schedule on the four-phase redevelopment of Friendship Court. PHA's executive director, Sunshine Mathon, said they have a clear path now to start construction in June or July.

The first phase includes the construction of three new buildings containing 106 units along Sixth Street Southeast, including multi-family homes and a 71-unit apartment complex. The units will be a mix of affordable and market-rate.

Mathon said the city’s funding of the project helped the organization to secure outside funding through the federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit program, which will cover the bulk of the costs for the initial phases.

“But the city's portion is really important, because just using phase one as an example, we would not have won those LIHTC credits without the city's contribution,” he said.

The city’s funding also helps to cover the difference between the cost of construction and available subsidies from other sources. Additionally, the $2 million in the capital budget will support building public streets and half of a new public park in the heart of the community, Mathon said.