WATCH NOW: Charlottesville's Jackson statue vandalized — again

Councilors have not yet determined where any of the status will go.

A staff report says the statutes of Lee and Jackson will not be removed, covered or contextualized until a 30-day offering period has expired. The request for statements of interest for the statues closes at 12 a.m. Thursday, according to the statements of interest document. At least three entities have expressed interest in the statues so far.

“The attached appropriation resolution is necessary, in order to assure that funds are available to the city manager commencing in early July, to cover the costs associated with carrying out actions previously authorized by City Council, including removal, in the event that the cost of removal is not anticipated to be covered by any third party,” the report says.

The report notes that none of the statues can be conveyed to any third party without council approval.

The $1 million would come from the city’s Capital Improvement Program Contingency Fund.