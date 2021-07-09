WATCH NOW: Charlottesville to remove its Confederate statues Saturday

“This is just putting funding in place so that we can either remove, store or cover any or all of the three statues,” City Manager Chip Boyles told councilors at the special meeting Wednesday. “… Any type of permanent dispossession, transfer of ownership or otherwise, would have to come back to you as a council for approval and a vote.”

The appropriation resolution earmarked the funds and made them "available to be spent at the discretion of the City Manager, to pay for any related costs for removing, storing and/or covering the statues."

Albemarle County closed streets around the county courts complex when it removed its Confederate statue in September.

"Designated public viewing areas for the removals will be established in both parks," according to the news release. "The City will rely on its local media partners to broadcast the event for the public that wishes to watch remotely."