WATCH NOW: Charlottesville removing Lee, Jackson statues Saturday

The city moved quickly to remove the statues following a City Council vote Wednesday to appropriate $1 million for removal, storage, or covering of the Confederate statues, as well as the one of Meriwether Lewis, William Clark and Shoshone interpreter Sacagawea.

That resolution also gave City Manager Chip Boyles the ability to spend the money at his discretion for any costs related to the removing, storing or covering of the statues.

Boyles said in June that the city would have to procure services for a contractor to remove the statues. “… and I don’t know how long that will take,” he said.

The statues will be removed but the stone bases will be left in place, to be removed at a later date, according to the release. Both statues will be stored in an unspecified secure location on city property, per the release.

The city has moved quickly since then to remove the statues. Wheeler said he had nothing to add about the pace of removal or related security concerns.

“City Council has said they want them removed as quickly as possible,” he said.