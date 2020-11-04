Watch now: Charlottesville hires new NDS director

Charlottesville and Milton have more in common than similar population sizes, Agrawal said. He highlighted a focus on multimodal transportation, sustainability and both cities are updating their Comprehensive Plan.

Agrawal is a native of Roorkee, India, which he called a “small town in Indian standards.” It is north of New Delhi near the Himalaya Mountains and home to the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee.

Agrawal said growing up around engineers and architects inspired him to pursue his career path. He said being an immigrant will also help him connect with harder to reach community members.

“We want to involve a larger cross section of our community members in the decision-making process,” he said. “I can bring knowledge as one issue, but as an immigrant I can relate to the various issues the immigrant population deals with in any city, not just in Charlottesville.”

Prior to working in Georgia, Agrawal directed statewide planning for three years in Rhode Island, was planning director of Bridgeport, Connecticut, and held planning and preservation positions in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, DeKalb County, Georgia, and Columbus, Ohio.