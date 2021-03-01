Watch Now: Boyles' budget proposal slightly smaller than current year

City Manager Chip Boyles’ first Charlottesville budget proposal, presented Monday, is smaller than the current operating budget as the city seeks to stabilize itself and deal with economic ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic
The $190.6 million spending plan is about $506,000, or 0.26%, less than the current operating budget and funds city departments at current levels while also creating an additional deputy city manager position and funding the Police Civilian Review Board for a year.
The proposed budget doesn’t include any tax rate increases. With property reassessments up on average 3.3%, real estate tax payments would go up, overall, under the proposed budget.
The $27 million capital budget delays most of the funding for the proposed Seventh Street parking garage for a year to give city staff time to conduct further research into different options regarding the project and meeting the parking requirement as outlined in the city’s agreement with Albemarle County to keep county courts downtown.
Otherwise, the capital budget and the five-year capital improvement program are largely unchanged from what city budget officials previously have presented to councilors at recent work sessions.
“Absent real solid direction from council, we have not made any changes,” said Krisy Hammill, a senior budget and management analyst with the city, during a media briefing before Monday’s council meeting.
Boyles, who started as city manager last month, credited the city’s budget staff for having done most of the work on the document.
“I'm not able to take any of the credit for the work and care that was put into this budget by staff members from across the city, and especially to our budget office that’s joining us today,” Boyles said at the briefing. “It goes without saying that this has been an extremely difficult year to prepare a budget. Known revenue [decreases] in the current year, unknown revenue and expense projections for fiscal year '22 make this a difficult task at best.”
The council will discuss the budget proposal at a series of work sessions that begin Thursday. The first budget and tax rate public hearing will be March 15 and the second one will be April 5. The council is set to vote on the budget April 13. The fiscal year begins July 1.
All of those meetings will be virtual, and Boyles said he is expecting more community engagement in the budget process because of that format.
In his letter to councilors, Boyles said the coming fiscal year will be a turning point as the city focuses on strategies to stay on “sound financial footing.”
The city is projecting a drop in revenues from meals and lodging taxes, but $1.9 million more in real estate revenue. The meals tax is expected to bring in $12.8 million in fiscal year 2022, which is less than in the current operating budget but an increase from earlier revenue projections.
Collection rates from the city’s lodging taxes are not expected to reach pre-pandemic levels until at least fiscal year 2023, according to the budget, and are forecast to bring in $5 million — a 20% drop from what was projected for the current budget.
The city’s sales and use tax revenue is expected to grow by about 4% compared with this fiscal year.
These revenue projections are conservative, Boyles said. As the city’s economy recovers from the pandemic and revenues improve, Boyles is anticipating several budget amendments or changes to the current proposal.
“Staff has expectations that certain revenue projections may improve in the coming weeks during the budget discussions, and I have recommended to the City Council that first consideration for any of these improved financial conditions can be considered for salary reinvestment into our employees,” Boyles said.
The current proposal doesn’t include a raise for city employees, though those covered by the city’s health insurance will receive a one-month premium holiday and some could see their monthly costs decrease, according to budget documents.
Also during Monday’s meeting, schools Superintendent Rosa Atkins and School Board Chairwoman Lisa Larson-Torres presented the division’s funding request, which relies heavily on federal funding to pay for new expenses. Boyles' proposed budget includes the requested $58.7 million for the school system, which is the same amount the city contributed for this fiscal year.
The local contribution to the school division makes up 33.6% of the general fund operating budget, while departments under the category of Public Safety and Justice comprise 24.5%.
In the proposed budget, spending at some departments increased. Hammill said that’s because a pay increase provided in fiscal year 2020 is now reflected in department budgets.
In early February, city staffers were working to close a $4.5 million budget gap. To do so, they left a number of vacant positions unfunded and limited new spending. That includes not recommending $4.9 million in new requests from departments, most of which were related to adding personnel.
A new request included in the proposed budget is for additional Charlottesville Area Transit personnel to be funded by federal CARES Act money.
Other budget changes include about $225,000 (for salary, benefits, incidentals) for a deputy city manager focused on race, equity, diversity and inclusion, as well as $200,000 for the Police Civilian Review Board, which includes funding for an executive director.
“It's important, No. 1, because we do want to make sure that all of our Charlottesville community is included in everything that we do in our decision-making process, in our housing and in everything that we do,” Boyles said of the deputy manager role, which also will oversee several departments, including health and social services.
Late last year, councilors settled on five priorities for this budget: affordable housing; race and equity; workforce development; economic development; and safety, security and preparedness.
Ryan Davidson, a senior budget and management analyst, said that after a year of the pandemic, city staffers are more confident in their revenue projections for next fiscal year than they were for the current year.
To deal with that uncertainty at the beginning of the pandemic, the city deferred a cash payment to the capital improvement program and established a $6.6 million reserve fund for the economic downturn.
“That was actually a good play on our part,” Hammill said. “We have blown through all of that in order to balance [fiscal year] '21 at this point.”
City staffers are currenting looking at a $9.9 million projected shortfall for the current fiscal year, though that figure fluctuates.
Councilors previously advocated for a similar reserve fund for the coming fiscal year, but Davidson said that wasn’t as necessary because they have more data on revenue and expenses to inform their projections.
“This '22 budget has a little bit more of an optimistic outlook in that we do not have a reserve set aside and all of that cash is now going back to the CIP to help fund cash projects,” Hammill added.