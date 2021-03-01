Watch Now: Boyles' budget proposal slightly smaller than current year

“Absent real solid direction from council, we have not made any changes,” said Krisy Hammill, a senior budget and management analyst with the city, during a media briefing before Monday’s council meeting.

Boyles, who started as city manager last month, credited the city’s budget staff for having done most of the work on the document.

“I'm not able to take any of the credit for the work and care that was put into this budget by staff members from across the city, and especially to our budget office that’s joining us today,” Boyles said at the briefing. “It goes without saying that this has been an extremely difficult year to prepare a budget. Known revenue [decreases] in the current year, unknown revenue and expense projections for fiscal year '22 make this a difficult task at best.”

The council will discuss the budget proposal at a series of work sessions that begin Thursday. The first budget and tax rate public hearing will be March 15 and the second one will be April 5. The council is set to vote on the budget April 13. The fiscal year begins July 1.

All of those meetings will be virtual, and Boyles said he is expecting more community engagement in the budget process because of that format.