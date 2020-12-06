Wastewater surveillance for COVID expands to greater Charlottesville area

The project team is sampling wastewater at five sites in the city and Albemarle County, covering most of the Charlottesville area. The sites were selected using GIS data to determine the most logical points to sample with the resources available.

“The biggest constraint is the cost of the auto-samplers, which are about $5,000 apiece, and there's also a manpower limitation because it takes a village to actually make this happen and somebody has to pay those paychecks,” French said.

UVa Facilities Management staff members are going out to the sites, opening the manhole covers and setting up the auto-samplers.

Paul Zmick, the senior associate director for energy and utilities, said he’s working with the Rivanna Water & Sewer Authority, the city and the Albemarle County Service Authority on access to the system, and that they’ll get a preliminary update by the end of this year. Other entities had offered to do wastewater surveillance in the area, he said.

“I recommended that they let us do it, because we're doing it [at UVa] and we have funding, so that wouldn't cost them anything for the community to learn this,” Zmick said. “The results will be shared once we understand what we're looking at. We’re very early on.”