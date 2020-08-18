Walker passing reins to Payne on CRB interactions

At its last meeting, the board voted to seek independent legal representation while venting about a contentious relationship with the city.

Walker said that staff stayed on the virtual meeting call to answer questions, but the CRB meeting ended without their input.

“If you watched the last meeting, there’s nothing healthy going on in that meeting,” she said “We seem to be going down the same path that we went through before.”

Walker highlighted Payne’s comments at the listening session when he said he supported a meeting with council, city staff and the board to review the initial bylaws and ordinance and discuss gray areas, what isn’t allowed and the city’s concerns.

“If there’s not any trust between the CRB and the city, I find it hard to move forward if there’s no basis of trust in anything the city is doing,” Payne said Monday. “I do think there’s a sincere desire on council to have it be something that actually works. … I just want to make sure we’re able to get a strong CRB off the ground and not just have it all fall apart.”

Councilor Heather Hill said officials are trying to balance being helpful without being overbearing.