Walker, Brackney push back against criticism in broadcast

Walker said some of the criticisms could be because “We haven’t been able to articulate the change that we are doing.”

Brackney said she has been trying to dismantle structural issues with the police department. She contended that if she had said equity issues had been addressed in the first six months of her tenure that the community wouldn’t believe the changes had been thorough.

“This is not a system that can be transformed,” she said. “This is a system that has to be completely deconstructed.”

Walker and Brackney lamented public distrust and criticism. Walker said that she is receiving “constant attacks from the community” that she is “protecting” Brackney. She said she doesn’t think that the community is treating Brackney the same way that they treated other police chiefs.

“No matter what I say that comes out of my mouth, it’s going to be [all cops are bad],” Brackney said. “It’s going to be ‘we hate the police, I don’t care what anybody says, I don’t care what she says at all and we’re not going to allow for a space or an opportunity to say what can we do here.’”