Walker announces re-election campaign for City Council

Walker said she is “exhausted” by her work on the council and the backlash she has faced, but ultimately decided to run because she feels a responsibility to work for change, especially for the Black community.

“I've been hopeful that there is someone, and maybe that someone will show themselves during this election cycle, who will pick up, and who will be more strategic and who will get Charlottesville to move in that direction. And then I don't have to be here, but I think we have to see,” she said.

Walker said she is dedicated to building affordable housing and creating youth centers. She also discussed the importance of criminal justice reform in the city.

“We know that everyone is watching to see what Charlottesville will do, and we have to dig deep and look at ourselves and make sure that we are doing that right,” she said.

Candidates will compete for two open seats on the council — those currently held by Walker and Heather Hill, who chose not to run for re-election.

Walker will be challenged by Yas Washington, an independent, and the two winners of the June 8 Democratic Party primary. Carl Brown, Brian Pinkston and Juandiego Wade are running for the Democratic nomination.

Walker said she will be providing more information about her campaign during a Facebook live at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. She also said she looks forward to participating in future candidate forums and she plans to be more strategic with this campaign than she was with her first one.

