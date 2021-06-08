Wade, Pinkston triumph in Democratic primary for City Council

Juandiego Wade and Brian Pinkston won the two Democratic party nominations for Charlottesville City Council up for grabs Tuesday.
Wade, a member of the Charlottesville School Board, received 4,910 total votes.
Pinkston, a project manager at the University of Virginia, received 3,601 votes.
Carl Brown, a nonprofit consultant, trailed Pinkston and Wade, with 1,797 votes.
Voters could select as many as two candidates on the ballot.
Pinkston ran for the City Council in 2019, but lost the Democratic nomination to Michael Payne, Lloyd Snook and Sena Magill, who all currently sit on the council.
Wade and Pinkston will compete with Mayor Nikuyah Walker and Yas Washington, both running as independents, for two seats in November. The two open seats are currently held by Walker and Heather Hill, who did not seek re-election.
Walker and Washington submitted enough signatures on Tuesday to qualify for the November general election ballot, acting city registrar Taylor Yowell confirmed.
Yowell said voter turnout was lower than usual Tuesday.
Per voter data, in Charlottesville, 9.6% of registered voters had turned out as of 4 p.m. Tuesday. That was down from 12.9% and 19% at the same time of the day in 2019 and 2017, respectively.
The percentages of votes cast Tuesday did not incorporate in-person early voting or mail-in ballots, which have increased since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Tuesday, 1,141 voters cast early in-person ballots in Charlottesville and an additional 571 had mailed in ballots.
These numbers have the chance to grow as any mail-in ballot received by noon Friday and postmarked by Tuesday’s date will be counted.
Yowell said there had been no significant issues with polling locations as of Tuesday evening and that the election ran fairly smoothly.