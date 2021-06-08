Wade, Pinkston triumph in Democratic primary for City Council

Juandiego Wade and Brian Pinkston won the two Democratic party nominations for Charlottesville City Council up for grabs Tuesday.

Wade, a member of the Charlottesville School Board, received 4,910 total votes.

Pinkston, a project manager at the University of Virginia, received 3,601 votes.

Carl Brown, a nonprofit consultant, trailed Pinkston and Wade, with 1,797 votes.

Voters could select as many as two candidates on the ballot.

Pinkston ran for the City Council in 2019, but lost the Democratic nomination to Michael Payne, Lloyd Snook and Sena Magill, who all currently sit on the council.

Wade and Pinkston will compete with Mayor Nikuyah Walker and Yas Washington, both running as independents, for two seats in November. The two open seats are currently held by Walker and Heather Hill, who did not seek re-election.

Walker and Washington submitted enough signatures on Tuesday to qualify for the November general election ballot, acting city registrar Taylor Yowell confirmed.

Yowell said voter turnout was lower than usual Tuesday.