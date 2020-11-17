W. Main apartments finalizing design details

The first phase was approved in 2016 and completed last year. It is a six-story apartment building behind the existing Blue Moon Diner with about 60 units.

Phase two will have 14 studio apartments and 20 one-bedroom, nine two-bedroom and two three-bedroom units for a total of 58 bedrooms. It includes 43 underground parking spaces and 6,700 square feet for retail use spread across three spaces.

The permit prohibits access to the underground garage from West Main Street. The application says the parking will be accessible through the existing parking garage at the 600 W. Main St. apartments.

The board’s review dealt primarily with building materials and the existing structure, which was constructed and expanded between 1959 and 1973.

Heirloom was not seeking a formal approval during the meeting, only a preliminary discussion as the facade continues through project development.

The structure will be set back 10 feet from the property line and have an additional 10-foot stepback starting at the fourth floor.

The complex will have a larger setback at its entrance.

Board members asked about trees in front of the building, the facade and different materials.