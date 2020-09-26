Votes in Congress: How the area's delegation voted this past week

Clean energy. Voting 220 for and 185 against, the House on Sept. 23 approved a $135 billion, five-year package (HR 4447) of clean-energy measures designed to create jobs while reducing the impact of climate change on the U.S. and global economies. In part, bill would increase the number of electric vehicles on American roads; advance the development of wind, marine, solar and other clean energies; fund "blue collar to green collar" job-training programs; build infrastructure for transmitting clean energy to consumers; fund research into the health effects of wildfire smoke; raise energy-efficiency standards for homes, factories, schools and other buildings; fund "environmental justice" programs to reduce pollution in poor communities; and phase out the use of hydrofluorocarbons, the coolants used in air conditioning and refrigeration. The bill was judged deficit-neutral by the Congressional Budget Office because its price tag would be offset by revenue increases and spending cuts elsewhere in the federal budget.